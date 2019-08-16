Home / Local News / Four arrested, child removed from home following LaFollette PD operation

Four arrested, child removed from home following LaFollette PD operation

Jim Harris

Early Thursday morning, the LaFollette Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team served a search warrant at an apartment at Crown Point Apartments.

The search warrant was served in response to alleged drug sales at the residence.

The Department of Children’s Services also responded to the scene and removed an 11-month-old child from the apartment.

The LPD says that the mother of the infant and three others were arrested on various drug charges, and investigators say that further charges are likely.

