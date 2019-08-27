Ford Motor Co., Varner team up for ACCTC students

Representatives of the Ford Motor Company will be at Ray Varner Ford in Clinton on Thursday, August 29th, at 10:30 am for a special presentation to the Anderson County Career and Technical Center.

The automaker and Ray Varner Ford have teamed up to donate a Ford Fusion to ACCTC so that students in the automotive and mechanical programs at the school have a vehicle they can learn their craft on.

Ray Varner will join us on “Ask Your Neighbor,” on Wednesday, August 28th, to discuss the donation and what led to Ford’s involvement at the corporate level.

The public is welcome to attend Thursday’s event at Ray Varner Ford in Clinton.