Ford Motor Co., Varner team up for ACCTC students

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Representatives of the Ford Motor Company will be at Ray Varner Ford in Clinton on Thursday, August 29th, at 10:30 am for a special presentation to the Anderson County Career and Technical Center.

The automaker and Ray Varner Ford have teamed up to donate a Ford Fusion to ACCTC so that students in the automotive and mechanical programs at the school have a vehicle they can learn their craft on.

Ray Varner will join us on “Ask Your Neighbor,” on Wednesday, August 28th, to discuss the donation and what led to Ford’s involvement at the corporate level.

The public is welcome to attend Thursday’s event at Ray Varner Ford in Clinton.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

