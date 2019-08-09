Home / Community Bulletin Board / Fleischmann announces ‘Military Service Academy Day’

Fleischmann announces ‘Military Service Academy Day’

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann has announced that he will be hosting “Military Service Academy Day” on Saturday, September 21st from 10 to 11:30 am in the Family Life Center at Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

This will be an opportunity for students interested in applying to one of the nation’s five military service academies to find out more about them and to apply.

Students, parents, teachers and principals are all welcome to come and meet representatives from the US Air Force Academy, the US Military Academy at West Point, the US Naval Academy, the US Merchant Marine Academy and the US Coast Guard Academy.

The program will begin promptly at 10 am.

Second Baptist Church is located at 777 Public Safety Drive in Clinton, and the Family Life Center is directly behind the church building.

For more information, contact the Congressman’s Academy Coordinator, Cindy Boshears by telephone at 865-576-1976, or by email at cindy.boshears@mail.house.gov.

