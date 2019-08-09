Fire suppression system prevents kitchen fire from spreading

Oak Ridge firefighters say that an automatic fire suppression device installed in the kitchen of an apartment on Teller Village Lane prevented a Thursday morning fire from spreading to other parts of the apartment.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 11 am and reported that when they arrived, they found smoke inside the apartment, but that the device installed above the range top had done its job. No injuries were reported but there was damage to the apartment’s vent hood system, cabinets and the stovetop itself.

According to an ORFD press release, an apartment employee told crews that the canisters are in all of the apartments in the complex and that they, “automatically activate when flames from a cooking fire make contact with the fuse on the bottom of the device. The canister then deploys a fire suppression chemical onto the stovetop in order to stop the fire.”

Firefighters noted that if that device had not been in place and working at the time of the fire, the damage could have been much worse.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department reminds everyone to take proper safety precautions when cooking, as well as to remember to check smoke alarms regularly, and have an extinguisher or other fire suppression tool nearby in case of an accidental fire.