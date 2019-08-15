Home / Featured / Fire destroys Brushy Valley home; no injuries reported

Fire destroys Brushy Valley home; no injuries reported

Jim Harris 9 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

A home on Brushy Valley Road in the Heiskell community was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Warren responded to 1422 Brushy Valley shortly before 8:30 pm and made contact with the occupants of the home, the homeowner David Neely, and his son Dillon, both of whom made it out safely. Warren reported that the house was fully engulfed by flames upon his arrival and that while he was on the scene, several explosions could be heard. David Neely explained that his wife, who was not home at the time of the fire, had several oxygen bottles inside and that there was a propane tank on the back porch.

Crews from both the Andersonville and Norris Fire Departments were able to extinguish the fire, but the house was described as a total loss. The Red Cross arrived on scene to assist the family. The cause of the fire was not immediately discerned, but the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division will be looking into it.

No injuries were reported to the occupants or the firefighters.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Busiest time of the year for WYSH Sports Crew begins tonight!

Tune in to WYSH tonight at 8:00, immediately following the Brother Charlie program, for live, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.