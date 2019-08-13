Finally! Anderson County passes budget, 10-cent tax increase

The Anderson County Commission on Tuesday voted to adopt a budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. Commissioners voted 11-5 to approve the Budget Committee’s recommendation to raise property taxes by 10 cents per $100 of assessed value, with 4.5 cents going to the Sheriff’s Department, 5 cents to the schools for capital projects and half a cent to capital projects in the county general fund.

The appropriations resolution passed by a 12-4 margin.

Commissioners acknowledged that projected revenues created by development will eventually benefit the county, but the majority of the body was hesitant to “bank on” those revenues in this budget cycle.

Voting for the tax rate increase were Commissioners Fritts, Jameson, Meredith, Anderson, Vowell, McKamey, White, Denenberg, Mead, Yager and Smallridge. Voting against it were Commissioners Wandell, Waddell, Isbel, Scott and Creasey.