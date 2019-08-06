Home / Featured / FEMA, FCC to test nationwide alert system Wednesday

FEMA, FCC to test nationwide alert system Wednesday

Jim Harris

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Wednesday, August 7th.
The nationwide test will be sent to radio and television stations beginning at 2:20 p.m. EDT, according to a press release.
The test is being conducted through FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). This year, the test message will originate from designated radio stations, known as Primary Entry Point stations, which participate in a component of IPAWS called the National Public Warning System.
All other radio and television stations, cable, wireline service providers, and direct broadcast satellite service providers should subsequently receive and broadcast the test message.
This year’s test will evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the absence of internet connectivity. The test will be approximately one minute long, have a limited impact on the public with only minor interruption of radio and television programs, and will be similar to regular monthly EAS tests. Both the audio message and text crawl should be accessible to people with disabilities, according to FEMA.
Officials do point out that the test will not include a message on cell phones via Wireless Emergency Alerts.

