Drug raid in LaFollette nets 3 arrests

Campbell County authorities were busy on Monday night, as investigators from several departments served a narcotics search warrant at a home on Pinecrest Road in LaFollette.

The online news site The Volunteer Times reports that the warrant was obtained following an investigation that included several purchases of controlled susbtances at the home. The raid was carried out by the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force, along with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and members of the LaFollette Police Department.

Investigators reported seizing what was described as large amounts of Schedule II drugs meth and oxymorphone and Schedule III suboxone during the raid, which resulted in the arrest of three people. They are identified as the resident of the home, Allen Cordell, as well as Tristy Owens and Erica Kidd. Cordell and Owens each face two counts of the possession of Schedule II narcotics and one count each of possession of Schedule III narcotics, while Kidd was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

The Times reports that due to the presence of an undisclosed number of small children at the home, DCS was also called into investigate.