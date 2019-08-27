Donald Thomas Novak, Sr. age 82 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at an assisted living facility in Clinton, TN.

He was born on March 22, 1937 in Elyria, Ohio to the late Steven and Francis Novak. Don was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton, TN.

Don retired from Y-12 after 29 plus years spending his entire service in the Assembly department. He enjoyed working in his yard and traveling the world.

Preceded in death by wife; Belva Jane Novak, his parents and sister Carol of Elyria, Ohio and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Buddy and Myra Jean Gossett of Giddings, TX.



Survivors: Sons Steve Novak and wife Tammy of Athens, AL, Tom Novak and wife Denise of Oak Ridge, TN and brother-in-law Joe Eller Zephyrhills, FL.



Grandchildren: Taygon Novak and Lucy and Alyssa Novak and Ryan.



Great grandchildren: Lance and Connor Novak.



Special care givers and friends: Sharon Sharp, Sherri Jo Idles, special care giver, and personal assistant, Betty Vermilion nurse, Brenda Poynter, Terrie Russell and Ronnie & Suzy Fields.

Visitation: 12:00noon – 2:00pm Wednesday August 28, 2019 at The Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee

Funeral Service: 2:00pm Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee with Father Richard Armstrong officiating.

Entombment: To Follow Funeral Service at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.