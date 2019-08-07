‘Dine & Donate’ Monday…and bring your camera!

This Monday, August 12th is the second Monday of the month and that means that you have the opportunity to “Dine & Donate” to Aid for Distressed families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC. This month, though, there is a twist. In addition to getting a great meal at a local restaurant and supporting the great work in the community that ADFAC does, you will also have a chance to win a $25 gift card to one of the participating eateries by entering a photo contest.

Each month, these restaurants donate a portion of their sales on the second Monday of the month, and in Clinton, that includes Hoskins on Main Street. In Oak Ridge, the participating restaurants are Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Burchfield’s, Mediterranean Delight, Razzleberry’s, and The Soup Kitchen. In addition, both Clinton locations of Subway restaurants will participate, as will the Subways in Oliver Springs, Rocky Top and 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

This month, there’s an added bonus of a Photo Contest. ADFAC says it needs fresh, new photos to publicize Dine & Donate, and say you can help, and possibly win.

Here’s how:

Take photos of you, your friends, family, and/or coworkers dining at one of the restaurants listed above or highlighting one of the Dine & Donate sponsors: Leidos; Randy McFarland, State Farm Agent; BBB Communications Channel 12; Oak Ridge Today; the Oak Ridger; and the Courier News

Post your photos on the pinned post at the top of ADFAC’s Facebook page with the following hashtags: #DineAndDonate and #ADFAC no later than midnight, August 13

The winner will be chosen at random and announced on Facebook Wednesday, August 14 from all qualified entries and will be given a $25 gift card to the Dine & Donate restaurant of their choice.

You may enter up to five photos. There are no age or residency restrictions on who can submit photos – all are welcome!

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook

By entering this photo, you and any individual in the photo understand and agree that ADFAC, and anyone acting on behalf of ADFAC, shall have the right, where permitted by law, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and/or use in any media for publicity, information, advertising, public relations, and promotional purposes without any further compensation, notice, review, or consent.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its School Supplies, Social Services, and Affordable Housing programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

For more, visit www.adfac.org.