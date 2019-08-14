David Harmon Leffew, Sr., age 72, of Kingston, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. He was born March 29, 1947 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a faithful member of New Midway Baptist Church. David served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp. He was very dedicated to his family, church, community and friends. He was very involved with the police force. He served as Secretary/Treasurer for T.P.F., T.L.E.O.A., Constable of East Roane County-No. 494, Honorary Officer of Kingston Police, member of Oak Ridge F.O.P. Lodge No. 019, National F.O.P., also a 29 year member of the Kingston Masonic Lodge No. 38. He retired from K-25 Nuclear Plant where he had worked as a Guard for over 30 years. David was an avid golfer and enjoyed pistol competitions. He had a heart of gold, especially where his three nieces were concerned. Preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Jessie Holland Leffew; brothers, Roy, George, Wallace, Curtis, Hal, Ted, and Ronnie Leffew; sister, Linda Leffew.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 45 years Kathern Leffew of Kingston

Grandson Chance Leffew of Kingston

Sons Mike Leffew & wife, Michelle

David Leffew, Jr.

Grandchildren Michael, Angelica, Dakota, Brandon & Tessa Leffew

Special Nieces & Nephews and a host of dear friends.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the nurses at P.C.M., and also to the Roane County Ambulance Service for their dedicated service & care. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at New Midway Baptist Church with funeral service to follow with Rev. Rod Garrett, and Rev. Glen Leffew officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors conducted at the gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.