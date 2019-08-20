Home / Local News / CPD arrests two on drug charges

CPD arrests two on drug charges

Earlier this month, a report of a stolen vehicle in Clinton landed two people in jail on drug charges.

According to the report made available this week, on August 4th, Clinton Police responded to the Weigel’s on North Seivers Boulevard and made contact with a woman who told them that Joseph Smith and Ashley Lickliter had stolen her GMC Envoy, which was parked at one of the gas pumps. The woman told Officer Michael Wilson that Smith and Lickliter were inside the store.

Both were detained for questioning and read their Miranda rights.

K9 Officer Matt Howell’s partner alerted on the GMC for drugs and a subsequent search of the vehicle by Howell and Officer Austin Powell turned up “multiple needles,” according to the arrest report as well as four spray bottles of Narcan, the drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and a scale. After the discovery of those items, Lickliter admitted to having two small bags of meth in her underwear, and she gave them to the officers.

Smith, meanwhile, reportedly gave another officer a false name and date of birth before giving his real name to Wilson.

Lickliter was charged with the manufacture, delivery, possession or sale of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Smith was charged with criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The report makes no mention of any charges associated with the alleged theft of the SUV.

