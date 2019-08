Crosswalk Community Church at 2131 East Governor John Sevier Highway in Knoxville will host a Community Craft Fair on Saturday, September 28th, from 10 am to 3 pm.

The event will feature something for everyone, including indoor crafts and outdoor games for kids, bouncy toys and loads of supervised fun.

Free lunch, including hot dogs, chips and a drink, will be served, plus there will be yummy cakes, pies, candy and more for sale and there will be a MEDIC blood drive going on as well.