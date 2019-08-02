Home / Community Bulletin Board / Commodity card sign-ups Aug. 5-16

Our friends at the Anderson County Community Action Commission have announced that sign-ups for the blue commodity cards will begin this Monday, August 5th, and continue through Friday, August 16th.

Sign-ups will be held at the Community Action office at 149 North Main Street in Clinton on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8 am and 12 noon each day. If you already have the blue commodity card, you do not need to sign up this time around. When you do come in to sign up, you will need bring along proof of your address as well as proof of your 2019 income, excluding a bank statement.

The deadline to sign up will be noon on Friday, August 126th, and the commodity distribution will be held on Thursday, August 29th, from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton.

For more information this equal opportunity program, call Community Action at 865-457-5500.

