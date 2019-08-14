Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton reminds citizens of “CodeRED” emergency notification system

Clinton reminds citizens of “CodeRED” emergency notification system

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The City of Clinton wants to remind citizens about its rapid emergency notification and Weather Warning service, called CodeRED. The system distributes emergency messages and weather alerts via telephone to targeted areas or the entire city at a rate of 1,000 calls per minute. CodeRED employs a one-of-a-kind Internet mapping capability for geographic targeting of calls, coupled with a high speed telephone calling system capable of delivering customized pre-recorded emergency messages and severe weather alerts directly to homes and businesses, individuals and answering machines. You can register today to be added to the emergency call list.
Just text “ClintonTN” to 99411.
For additional information, visit http://www.clintontn.net/Police/codered.htm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Woman arrested on arson charges, suspected in two more

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that a 48-year-old Rocky Top woman was arrested Monday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.