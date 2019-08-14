Clinton reminds citizens of “CodeRED” emergency notification system

The City of Clinton wants to remind citizens about its rapid emergency notification and Weather Warning service, called CodeRED. The system distributes emergency messages and weather alerts via telephone to targeted areas or the entire city at a rate of 1,000 calls per minute. CodeRED employs a one-of-a-kind Internet mapping capability for geographic targeting of calls, coupled with a high speed telephone calling system capable of delivering customized pre-recorded emergency messages and severe weather alerts directly to homes and businesses, individuals and answering machines. You can register today to be added to the emergency call list.

Just text “ClintonTN” to 99411.

For additional information, visit http://www.clintontn.net/Police/codered.htm.

