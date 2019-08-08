Clinton receives grant for sidewalks linking recreation, downtown areas

(City of Clinton press release) The City of Clinton’s “Pedestrian Improvements” project has been selected to receive a TAP (Tennessee Alternatives Program) Award in the amount of $566,635. The city was notified of the award in a confirmation letter this week. More than $140,000 of local cash match construction funds (20% of the award) will be added to the TAP money to complete the project.

The Pedestrian Improvements project will include sidewalk construction that will connect the recreation areas of Clinton to historic downtown Clinton and its retail shops.

Clinton City Manager Roger Houck stated: “I want to extend a special thanks to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials, Governor Bill Lee, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Representative John Ragan (33rd District) and of course, Mayor Scott Burton and our City Council members and others.. for helping make this project a reality.”

The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) began providing funds to local governments in 1991, and in that time, more than $317 million in grants has been distributed by the Department. The money has been used to build sidewalks, bike and pedestrian trails and to renovate historic train depots and other transportation related structures.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The City of Clinton proposes sidewalk connection from Lake Front Park Trail to N. Main Street via E. Broad Street, and along both sides of N. Main Street to the intersection of N. Hicks Street and Cullom Street. This project will connect the recreation areas of Clinton to the historic downtown and retail shops.

Beginning at the Lake Front Park Trail heading north towards N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd (State Route 61), approximately 350’ of 5’ sidewalk will be constructed to reach the intersection of N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd (State Route 61) and E. Broad Street. Here, improvements including pedestrian crossing upgrades will be made to the intersection of N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd and E. Broad Street. The proposed route will turn onto E. Broad Street and travel towards N. Main Street with the rehabilitation and installation of approximately 400’ of 5’ wide sidewalk on the right (east) side. At the intersection of N. Main Street (Hwy 9), the improvements will continue with the installation of approximately 1,850’ of 5’ sidewalk on both sides of N. Main Street (Hwy 9) to the intersection of N. Main and N. Hicks street and Cullom Street.

All proposed improvements will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Proposed Right-Of-Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG) requirements. Major requirements include ramp slopes, sidewalk cross slopes, ramp placement, sidewalk widths, and protrusions into the sidewalk path. These are all concerns with constructing a new sidewalk but also important for the adjoining section of existing sidewalk.