Clinton holding Lifeguard Certification Course in September

Jim Harris 21 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 44 Views

The city of Clinton has announced it is holding a Lifeguard Certification Class during the month of September.

This session will start Tuesday September 3 and will be held on Thursday the 5th, Monday the 9th, Tuesday the 10th, Thursday the 12th, Monday the 16th, Tuesday the 17th, and ending on Thursday the 19th. Classes will be held at the Clinton Community Center from 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM. The class fee is $136 and spots are limited, so it’s first come first served.
If you are serious about getting certified, and can attend this session please let the city know by calling the Community Center at 865-457-0642 for more information. You can also reach our Aquatics Coordinator at 865-248-9234, or by email at erich@clinton tn.net.

