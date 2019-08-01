Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton announces fall swim lesson schedule

Clinton announces fall swim lesson schedule

The city of Clinton’s Parks & Recreation Department has announced the schedule for its fall swim lessons.

Class times are from 4:15pm to 5pm on the following dates:
Class 1: Aug 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th, 30th, Sep 4th, & 6th 
Class 2: Sep 9th, 11th, 16th, 18th, 23rd, 25th, Oct 1st, & 3rd, 
Class 3: Oct 14th, 16th, 21st, 23rd, 28th, 30th, Nov 4th, & 6th
Class 4: Nov 11th, 13th, 18th,20th, Dec 2nd, 4th, 9th, 11th

The cost of the lessons will be $40 for residents of Clinton, and $50 for non-residents, which covers the entire eight lesson package.

According to the city’s website, fees are due at time of registration and are payable to the City of Clinton. Checks returned for insufficient funds will be assessed an additional $20.00 fee. Acceptable forms of payment are cash, card and check, according to the city. All card transactions will have a 3% additional fee.
If your child is a part of the City of Clinton after school program please contact the after school for their lesson schedule and pricing. 
Total fees are to be paid at the time of registration. A parent or legal guardian must sign a release form, before a child may participate. There will be no refunds after the first day of class. Individually missed classes may be made up with the permission of the instructor, if the current schedule allows.
Swimming Services Coordinator Ezekiel Rich is available at 865-457-0642 or 865-248-9234 Week days between 8am & 3:30pm, or by email erich@clintontn.net.

You can find more, including a link to the application form, here.

