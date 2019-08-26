Clinton 12 honored with commemorative walk, program

The eight surviving members of the Clinton 12, the black students who desgregated Clinton High School in 1956, and family members of the four deceased members once again made the trip down Foley Hill on Monday, August 26th, the 63rd anniversary of the desegregation of Clinton High School, reenacting their initial walk into history.

The route was lined by students from both Clinton Middle and Elementary Schools, as well as members of the community, local leaders and others. Following the walk, there was a special program at the middle school, where the Clinton 12 was celebrated and received proclamations from the state and county as well as from city leaders in both Clinton and Oak Ridge. US Senator Lamar Alexander was among the dignitaries present during the celebration.

Visit the WYSH Facebook page by heading over to Facebook and searching for “WYSH AM 1380” to watch the walk as well as this morning’s ceremony, which was attended by hundreds of people.