Clinch Avenue lane closure still in effect

TDOT has informed the city of Clinton that the right lane closure on northbound Clinch Avenue near Carden Farm Drive in South Clinton leading toward the Lewallen Bridge replacement project will remain in effect for at least “several more days.”

The lane closure was supposed to have ended before today’s (August 2nd) first day of school for students in the Clinton city and Anderson County school systems, but Project Liaison Lynn Murphy tells us that “a delay in the required laboratory testing of some recently poured concrete for one of the new bridge structures” means that the right lane will be closed until further notice.

Northbound drivers on Clinch Avenue approaching the bridge are advised that they should be prepared to stop and should expect delays, especially during peak school traffic hours, and that drivers should remember to use caution where traffic is attempting to merge left into a single lane.

TDOT is expected to give the city an updated construction schedule sometime next week, and when we find out when the lane closure will be lifted, we will pass it along to you.