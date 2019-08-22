City: Eagle Bend Road could reopen in October

There is good news on the horizon for anyone who lives on, or travels on Eagle Bend Road in Clinton as Public Works Director Dwayne Wilkerson said Wednesday that the stretch of road that has been closed since February’s torrential rainfall caused a landslide, could reopen to travelers sometime in October.

In a post on the city’s Facebook page, Wilkerson says that Public Works crews have had to suspend their activities for the time being while Powell Clinch Utilities relocates a gas main. That work is taking longer than expected because of the amount of rock that they are trying to “bust through.” PCUD estimates that they should wrap up that aspect of the project within in the next two-and-a-half weeks.

When the gas line is relocated, Public Works crews will be preparing the roadway for paving, moving the guardrail, and planting grass. Wilkerson says that the time frame for paving the new section of roadway will depend upon the asphalt contractor’s schedule at that time, but even with that caveat, he says that “without any unforeseen delays, [the city] is looking at a completion date sometime in October.”

We will keep you posted as developments warrant.