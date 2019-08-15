Home / Featured / City, county schools lauded as ‘Exemplary,’ 8 schools designated ‘Reward Schools’

City, county schools lauded as ‘Exemplary,’ 8 schools designated ‘Reward Schools’

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

Both the Anderson County and Clinton City school systems have been recognized as Exemplary School Districts for the 2018-2019 academic year, which is the highest distinction that school districts in Tennessee can receive from the state Department of Education. The designation recognizes academic growth and achievement, based upon the state’s accountability standards.

In addition, several area schools were recognized as Reward Schools, which again is the highest honor that an individual school can receive and is based upon factors like improvements in academic growth, academic achievement, and a lack of chronic absenteesism. The Clinton City Schools’ flagship school, Clinton Elementary, achieved reward School status for a second consecutive year. The Anderson County School system, meanwhile, had seven schools designated as Reward Schools, and they are Andersonville, Fairview, Grand Oaks and Norris Elementary Schools; Norris and Norwood Middle Schools and; Anderson County High School.

Five county schools were recognized as Level 5 Schools, and they include Andersonville, Fairview and Grand Oaks Elementary Schools; Lake City Middle School and Anderson County High School.

Six other schools were recognized as Level 4 Schools and they are Briceville, Claxton and Norwood Elementary Schools; Norris and Norwood Middle Schools, and Clinton High School.

In addition, the Anderson County Schools said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the system saw an increase in academic achievement with test scores across all of the tested grade levels, which are the 3rd through 12th grades, as well as a 2% increase in the system’s graduation rate, which increased from 93.7% the previous year to 95.7% last year, placing it well above the state average.

Congratulations to the educators in the classroom, the respective administrations, the students, parents and anyone else who helped both the city and county school systems reach these lofty heights in the 2018-2019 academic year.
Reward Schools
Andersonville Elementary School
Fairview Elementary School
Grand Oaks Elementary School
Norris Elementary School
Norris Middle School
Norwood Middle School
Anderson County High School
Level 5 Schools
Andersonville Elementary School 
Fairview Elementary School 
Grand Oaks Elementary School 
Lake City Middle School
Anderson County High School
Level 4 Schools
Briceville Elementary School
Claxton Elementary School
Norris Middle School 
Norwood Elementary School
Norwood Middle School
Clinton High School

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Busiest time of the year for WYSH Sports Crew begins tonight!

Tune in to WYSH tonight at 8:00, immediately following the Brother Charlie program, for live, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.