City, county schools lauded as ‘Exemplary,’ 8 schools designated ‘Reward Schools’

Both the Anderson County and Clinton City school systems have been recognized as Exemplary School Districts for the 2018-2019 academic year, which is the highest distinction that school districts in Tennessee can receive from the state Department of Education. The designation recognizes academic growth and achievement, based upon the state’s accountability standards.

In addition, several area schools were recognized as Reward Schools, which again is the highest honor that an individual school can receive and is based upon factors like improvements in academic growth, academic achievement, and a lack of chronic absenteesism. The Clinton City Schools’ flagship school, Clinton Elementary, achieved reward School status for a second consecutive year. The Anderson County School system, meanwhile, had seven schools designated as Reward Schools, and they are Andersonville, Fairview, Grand Oaks and Norris Elementary Schools; Norris and Norwood Middle Schools and; Anderson County High School.

Five county schools were recognized as Level 5 Schools, and they include Andersonville, Fairview and Grand Oaks Elementary Schools; Lake City Middle School and Anderson County High School.

Six other schools were recognized as Level 4 Schools and they are Briceville, Claxton and Norwood Elementary Schools; Norris and Norwood Middle Schools, and Clinton High School.

In addition, the Anderson County Schools said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the system saw an increase in academic achievement with test scores across all of the tested grade levels, which are the 3rd through 12th grades, as well as a 2% increase in the system’s graduation rate, which increased from 93.7% the previous year to 95.7% last year, placing it well above the state average.

Congratulations to the educators in the classroom, the respective administrations, the students, parents and anyone else who helped both the city and county school systems reach these lofty heights in the 2018-2019 academic year.

