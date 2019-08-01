CHS season tix to be sold before Friday scrimmage

Clinton High School football season tickets went on sale at the school on Wednesday, and will be available up until opening night on August 23rd when the Dragons entertain crosstown rivals Anderson County. Tickets are being sold during school hours for $60, or by phone at 865-457-2611.

Fans will also have a chance to purchase their tickets before Friday night’s 6:00 scrimmage against Lenoir City at the Clinton Football Field (Dragon Stadium) downtown. Robert Jameson will have a table set up at the stadium beginning at 5:30 pm so that you can get your tickets and choose your seats before getting a first look at the 2019 edition of the Orange and Black.