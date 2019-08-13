Home / Obituaries / Charles Robert Isabell, age 78, of Andersonville

Charles Robert Isabell, age 78, of Andersonville

Charles Robert Isabell, age 78, of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 at Norris Health and Rehab. Charles was born on October 10, 1940 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Robert and Effie Geneva Duncan Isabell. He was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church and a Deacon, he loved fishing, talking on his CB Radio and spending time with family and Friends. Charles is a 32nd Degree Mason. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Isabell, First wife Claudine, Sons: Chuck “Bubba” Isabell and Jimmy Joe.

Survivors:

Daughters                     Lisa & Steve Lindsay                                Lake City, TN

Brothers                        Benny Joe & Joyce                                   Dayton, OH

                                      Donny Isabell                                            Lake City, TN

                                      Jammie & Rebecca Isabell                      Medford, TN

                                      Wendell Ray & Debbie                             Laurel Grove      

Sisters                           Cendia Martin                                            Lake City, TN

                                       Bobbie Jean Carden                                 Clear Branch     

                                      Shirley Miller & Albert                               Ohio

Grandchildren              Regina

                                      Sharon               

                                      Dwight

                                      Jamie

Great Grandchildren    Brooke

                                      Phillip

                                      Madison

                                      Cameron

                                      Dakota

Special Friend              Anne Ray           

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home

Masonic Service: 7:45 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay.

Interment: 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

You may also view Charles’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

