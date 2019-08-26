Home / Featured / Cedar Hill Playground closed by ‘tree hazard’

Cedar Hill Playground closed by ‘tree hazard’

Jim Harris

The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has temporarily closed Cedar Hill Playground due to a tree hazard. The playground will remain closed until crews are able to fully address the situation. 

Crews have been working to safely trim the affected tree, but additional work is required. Safety fencing and caution tape have been installed around the playground and signs are being posted to notify the public of the temporary closure. 

All residents and visitors should avoid the playground area until further notice. 

Questions about the closure can be directed to the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450.

