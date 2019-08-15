CCSO calls in SWAT for drug search

Wednesday afternoon, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was brought in to aid in an investigation into suspected drug sales at a home in the Glade Springs community in LaFollette.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office says they had received information about suspected drug activity at 167 Beals Lane, as well as information that there were also possibly weapons inside the house.

According to the release, “due to the unknown number of occupants…and the possibility that weapons were present,” deputies requested the SWAT team to join them as they searched the home. The SWAT team deployed outside the residence and investigators were given permission by the homeowner to search the residence.

Officials say the residence was secured without incident and that an as-of-yet-unannounced number of suspects were taken into custody. Investigators spent the rest of the afternoon processing evidence found inside the home.

When more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.