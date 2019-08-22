CCHS football coach’s infant son receives support from entire community

5-month-old Jack Price, the youngest son of Campbell County Head Football Coach, and former Anderson County High School standout player, Justin Price and his wife Traci, was diagnosed with leukemia last week. Treatment began immediately.

The Campbell County community is rallying around the Price family during this difficult time and hundreds of orange t-shirts have been sold this week to show support for the family and bring awareness to leukemia research. Orange is the color of leukemia awarenness supporters and the school is asking everyone to wear orange to Friday night’s home game against Cocke County, whose fans have also pledged to wear orange on Friday. The shirts will be sold at the game, and we here at WYSH and WQLA want to join the rest of the community in keeping Jack Price and his family in our thoughts and prayers.

No decision has been made as to whether or not Justin Price will be on the sidelines for Friday night’s game, but if he is not able to be there, his twin brother and defensive coordinator, Matt Price, will lead the Cougars.