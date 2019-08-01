Home / Community Bulletin Board / Casting for Recovery to be focus at CRCTU meeting
Casting For Recovery participant and her volunteer river guide. (Photo by CRCTU)

Casting for Recovery to be focus at CRCTU meeting

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 17 Views

(CRCTU press release) Casting for Recovery (CFR), which provides free outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer, will be the topic of Lindsay Long, East Tennessee CFR program coordinator, speaking Thursday, Aug. 8, in Norris.

The free, public program is hosted by the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, starting at 7 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Clinch River Chapter is a longtime supporter of the CFR East Tennessee retreats, providing river guides and hand-tied trout flies for participants. Lindsay Long, a chapter member, helped establish the annual East Tennessee retreat, one of 60 across the country that serve more than 800 women each year.

CFR was founded in 1996 by a breast reconstruction surgeon and a professional fly fisher. The gentle motion of fly casting is good physical therapy for the arm and upper body, and connecting with nature provides an emotional bonus for women.

Also speaking at the meeting will be Gentry Oswalt, a young chapter member who’ll be reporting on his experience at Trout Unlimited’s Teen Summit in Georgetown Lake, Montana, from June 29 to July 3.

The Clinch River Chapter’s mission is to conserve and enhance the Clinch River tailwater trout fishery and its watershed, through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit https://crctu.org/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton announces fall swim lesson schedule

The city of Clinton’s Parks & Recreation Department has announced the schedule for its fall …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.