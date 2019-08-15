Home / Featured / Busiest time of the year for WYSH Sports Crew begins tonight!

Jim Harris

Tune in to WYSH tonight at 8:00, immediately following the Brother Charlie program, for live, flag-to-flag coverage of race number one in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs, the UNOH 200 from Bristol Motor Speedway.

Eight drivers have a chance to claim the 2019 title, including regular season champion Brett Moffitt, who enters the playoffs as the top seed. The rest of the playoff field–in order of seeding–looks like this: Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Austin Hill, Ross Chastain, past champions Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter, and rookie Tyler Ankrum.

Tonight’s race kicks off three straight nights of racing from under the lights of the Bristol Motor Speedway, which will continue Friday night at 7:00 with the XFinity Series Food City 300 on WYSH, and Saturday night at 6:30 on WYSH and Merle FM with the Monster Energy Cup Series Bass Pro Shops/NRA Night Race at Bristol.

Next week, high school football returns to WYSH with the season premiere of our Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Show Thursday from 4 to 6 pm, broadcasting live from Powell Brothers Heating & Cooling. This year, we will expand our Teacher Spotlight to focus on educators from all across Anderson County, and continue our popular Dragon of the Past interviews and our weekly History Lesson with ET Stamey, plus we will catch up with Dragons coaches and maybe even unveil some surprises. Be sure to tune in next Thursday from 4 to 6 pm for the season premiere of the Dragon Wagon.

That will lead us up to the season premiere of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football the following night when the Anderson County Mavericks head into downtown Clinton to face off with the Dragons in the Crosstown Showdown. The Dragons will look to open up their season by turning the tables on the Mavericks, who have held the upper hand in the series by winning 19 of the last 20 meetings, and you will be able to follow all the action from one of Tennessee’s best rivalries on WYSH, beginning next Friday at 7 with the Eye Center Pregame Show and continuing at 7:30 with myself, Jim Harris, and DFL Alex Willard back on the microphone for another season of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football.

We are your Local Sports Leader and the home of the Crosstown Showdown, WYSH!

