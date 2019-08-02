Home / Featured / Budget Committee, Commission meet August 8th

Budget Committee, Commission meet August 8th

Jim Harris 3 mins ago

The Anderson County Budget Committee and members of the full County Commission will meet on Thursday, August 8th at 9 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton to continue deliberations on what has proven to be an especially difficult budget for the fiscal year that officially began on July 1st.

Budget Committee Chairman Jerry White has sent an email to all 16 commissioners and other county officials outlining a preliminary agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

The agenda includes alternate budget proposals from Commissioners Tim Isbel, Robert McKamey and from White himself, as well as time to address current budget needs and, if no agreement can be reached, possibly adopting last year’s budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

As we have detailed over the past few months, commissioners have been wrestling with questions about how to fund the opening of the minimum-security Pod 1 at the County Jail as well as capital needs in the school system and across the county government for several months now. An 18.25-cent property tax rate increase recommended by the Budget Committee was passed in June in a 9-7 vote of the full Commission, but was later vetoed by County Mayor Terry Frank, and since that time, several commissioners and other government officials have been combing through the budget looking for discrepancies and places where cuts can be made, all with an eye toward reducing or eliminating a property tax increase.

We will continue to follow this story for you on the air and online.

