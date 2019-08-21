Blankenship Field, track open for public use

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department and Oak Ridge Schools have announced that Blankenship football field and walking track are now open for public use.

The field and track are accessible through a gate adjacent to the lower concession stand. Like other public park facilities, public use is permitted from sunup to sundown, except when the field is reserved for special events.

Reservations can be made through the Oak Ridge Schools’ Department of Maintenance and Operations by calling (865) 425-3171. Information on the department is available on the schools’ website at https://www.ortn.edu/district/maintenance-custodial/.

Usage rules for the field are posted at the track. These rules have been created to protect the artificial turf field and ensure a long useful life. We ask that everyone respect this significant community investment by following all the usage guidelines. For the protection of the field and its users, the field is also monitored through video surveillance.

This project is funded in part by a Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) grant administered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Recreation Educational Services (RES) Division with the grant match provided by the Blankenship Field Revitalization Foundation.

Please note that construction continues on the project. Visitors are asked to use caution when construction activity is taking place. Please also note that these continuing construction activities may require temporary closure of the park to ensure public safety, but any such closures will be limited in nature.

Questions can be directed to Oak Ridge Schools at (865) 425-3171 or the City’s Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.