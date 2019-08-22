Betty Ann Poole, age 83, of Harriman passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Harriman Care & Rehab Center. She was born April 20, 1936 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County. Betty received her Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education from Tennessee Tech University in 1972. She taught kindergarten for many years at South Harriman Elementary School. Betty was a member of First Christian Church in Harriman where she was organist for many years. Preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Robert Poole & Ruth Love Poole; sister, Margaret Hamilton; brothers, Buddy, William & Joe Poole. She is survived by nine nieces and nephews.



Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman with Pastor Josh Head officiating.