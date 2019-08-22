Home / Obituaries / Betty Ann Poole, age 83, of Harriman

Betty Ann Poole, age 83, of Harriman

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Betty Ann Poole, age 83, of Harriman passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Harriman Care & Rehab Center.  She was born April 20, 1936 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County.  Betty received her Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education from Tennessee Tech University in 1972.  She taught kindergarten for many years at South Harriman Elementary School.  Betty was a member of First Christian Church in Harriman where she was organist for many years.  Preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Robert Poole & Ruth Love Poole; sister, Margaret Hamilton; brothers, Buddy, William & Joe Poole.  She is survived by nine nieces and nephews.
 

Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman with Pastor Josh Head officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Arthur Kelley age 84 of Knoxville

Mr. Arthur Kelley age 84 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.