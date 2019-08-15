Home / Community Bulletin Board / Benita Albert to speak at Roane State

(ORICL press release) Noted educator Benita Albert will speak at Roane State Community College in Oak Ridge on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., in the City Room (A-111) of the Coffey-McNally Building. Entitled “SPECIAL (Students, Parents, Educators: A Community’s Incredible Alliance with Learning),”the talk will highlight the decades in the Oak Ridge public school system from the 1940s to the present. Albert will cite exceptional teachers’ contributions, share candid student observations, and relate stories of alumni of Oak Ridge Schools who have become important world citizens.

Benita Albert taught mathematics at Oak Ridge High School for 44 years, retiring in 2012. Since 1976, she has served as a College Board consultant in Advance Placement Calculus, conducting training programs for teachers across America. Additionally, Albert has authored or co-authored for many textbook publishers and mathematics ancillaries. Among her honors are Presidential Awardee for Mathematics in 1991 and selection as a member of the 2007 “USA Today” All-American Teacher Team.

In her retirement, Albert has enjoyed serving on the Board of the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation. She especially relished serving as a Co-Editor-in-Chief of the book, Celebrating 75 Years of Excellence in the Oak Ridge Schools, 1944-2018. Working on the book project allowed Albert to see an Oak Ridge Public School education through the eyes of the most important witnesses, Oak Ridge students and teachers. This has further inspired her to increase awareness of current and future challenges in education and to advte for broader support of public education.

Benita Albert’s talk is free and open to all. It is jointly sponsored by RSCC and ORICL (Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning) and is part of the continuing RSCC/ORICL Community Lectures. There will be a public reception at 2:30 p.m., in the lobby of the Coffey-McNally Building, prior to Albert’s talk at 3:00 p.m. For more information, contact the ORICL office at 865-481-8222.

