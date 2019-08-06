Benefit concert to help flood-ravaged LaFollette church

As you are no doubt aware, especially if you live in Campbell County, on the weekend of June 7th, over 9 inches of rain fell in just a 12 hour period, causing extensive and unprecedented flooding in the city and the surrounding areas.

In the epicenter of the flood was the Faith Way Assembly of God in LaFollette, whose building had over 8 feet of water inside, completely engulfing every room in the church and rising to the ceilings of the sanctuary and foyer. Everything inside, from music equipment, pews, tables and chairs to hymnals and Bibles was destroyed in the flooding.

Two well-known singer-songwriters have stepped up, and are planning a concert to help the church on Saturday August 24th, at 6 pm, at the Lafollette Church of God. Tim Lovelace and Jerry Salley have pledged that every penny will go toward rebuilding the Faithway Church.

There will be no admission cost for this concert that will feature some fantastic bluegrass and gospel music, as well as family-friendly comedy, but a love offering will be collected to help the Faith Way Assembly Of God.

If you would like to donate, but are unable to attend the concert on the 24th, send monetary donations by mail to:

Faith Way Assembly of God

PO Box 1602

LaFollette, TN 37766

or check out their GoFund Me page.