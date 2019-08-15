Home / Community Bulletin Board / ASAP Opioid Alternative Lunch & Learn Series continues Aug. 27

ASAP Opioid Alternative Lunch & Learn Series continues Aug. 27

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 22 Views

(ASAP of Anderson press release) ASAP of Anderson is hosting the Opioid Alternatives Lunch and Learn Series which focuses on improving the understanding of the effectiveness of non-opioid treatments for pain and the limitations of opioid pain management. Hosted at Methodist Medical Center, the series is geared toward healthcare professionals; however, the sessions are open to professionals in other fields.

The next lunch and learn on August 27th from 12:00-1:00pm features Dr. Joan R. Rentsch discussing Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), which is a therapeutic option to help improve pain and chronic diseases. Registration is required for attendance. To learn more or to register for topics in the series, search “Opioid Alternatives” on Eventbrite.com or visit our Facebook page.

Future lunch and learns will provide information about a specific opioid alternative treatment from a qualified professional.

● Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction August 27 th

● Feldenkrais Method November 13th

● Acupuncture December 17th

Training for healthcare professionals is just one of the many facets of prevention required to stem the opioid epidemic. ASAP also provides medication lock boxes to community members in need, hosts the Naloxone program for the region, provides education on medication safety to youth, and much more

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies to host Wooden Bat Fall League

(Tennessee Smokies press releasse) The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will host a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.