ASAP Opioid Alternative Lunch & Learn Series continues Aug. 27

(ASAP of Anderson press release) ASAP of Anderson is hosting the Opioid Alternatives Lunch and Learn Series which focuses on improving the understanding of the effectiveness of non-opioid treatments for pain and the limitations of opioid pain management. Hosted at Methodist Medical Center, the series is geared toward healthcare professionals; however, the sessions are open to professionals in other fields.

The next lunch and learn on August 27th from 12:00-1:00pm features Dr. Joan R. Rentsch discussing Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), which is a therapeutic option to help improve pain and chronic diseases. Registration is required for attendance. To learn more or to register for topics in the series, search “Opioid Alternatives” on Eventbrite.com or visit our Facebook page.

Future lunch and learns will provide information about a specific opioid alternative treatment from a qualified professional.

● Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction August 27 th

● Feldenkrais Method November 13th

● Acupuncture December 17th

Training for healthcare professionals is just one of the many facets of prevention required to stem the opioid epidemic. ASAP also provides medication lock boxes to community members in need, hosts the Naloxone program for the region, provides education on medication safety to youth, and much more

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.