Aryan Brotherhood member jailed after car break-in

Clinton Police took a man into custody Saturday afternoon after responding to a call of an auto burglary in progress.

Officer Nathan Braden reported that he responded to a home on West Washington Avenue at around 2:45 pm Saturday and that when he arrived, he saw James Edward York, Jr. sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan XTerra in the driveway of the home, rummaging through the vehicle’s contents. Braden’s report indicates that he was able to identify the man as York and that he knew York was a “confirmed Aryan Brotherhood gang member with aggressive tendencies.”

He immediately ordered York out of the car, and York complied, but started yelling at the officer and telling Braden that he did not have to listen to him because the vehicle belonged to him and that he lived in the home where the vehicle was parked. After additional officers arrived, York tried to jerk his hand away, at which point he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

The resident of the home, who had called 911, was standing in his kitchen with a shotgun when officers arrived, and he stated that he did not know York and that the man did not, and never had, lived at the residence. He also stated that he and his wife were scared for their safety.

A search of vehicle records confirmed that the car was not York’s. Nothing was taken from the vehicle, which is believed to have been left unlocked in the driveway due to a battery problem with the key fob, according to the victim.

Braden reported that York’s behavior led him to believe that the man was under the influence of some sort of drug, and York was taken to the Anderson County Jail on charges of auto burglary, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.