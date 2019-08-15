Home / Obituaries / Anthony Wayne Daniels, age 45 of Anderson County

Anthony Wayne Daniels, age 45 of Anderson County

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Anthony Wayne Daniels, age 45 of Anderson County, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Anderson County, TN. Anthony was born May 28, 1974 to the late Kenneth R. Daniels and Margaret Thomas Sherwood.

Anthony was a born again Christian and attended Grace Baptist Church as a child. He enjoyed fishing, fighting roosters, spending time with his children and witling walking sticks and bats.

In addition to his father Anthony is pre-ceded in death by; Grandparents, Carl Thomas and Pearl Emert; great-grandparents, Grant and Bertha Daniels and mother-in-law, Darlene Paul Oakley Aaron.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Sherwood and husband Mack Sherwood; Children, Anthony Chasten Daniels, Christian Daniels and Cherish Daniels; brothers, Kenny Daniels and wife Kathy, Jason Lawson, Adam Daniels and Lonnie Sherwood; sisters, Eve Daniels and Linda Sherwood; special friends, Karen and Peanut and James (Pony Tail) Walker; many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Daniels family on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm until time of funeral service at 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN.

All other services for Anthony will be private.

Condolences may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Mr. Anthony Wayne Daniels

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Harold “Lucky” Patterson, Sr., age 95 of Oak Ridge

Harold “Lucky” Patterson, Sr., age 95 of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, August 13, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.