Angela (Angel) K. Strother, age 56 of Clinton, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Born at Camp Pendelton on August 26, 1962 in Oceanside, CA to Wiley and wife Evelynn Maloney. She was an avid Harley Davidson lover.

Wiley is a member of the American Legion Riders and retired from the Anderson County Sheriff Department.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph Maloney and Edna Maloney Burnham, Billie and Nell Key;

In-laws, Eugene and Mildred Strother; son, Harley Strother; sister, Michelle Maloney; uncles, Tommy Nations and Mike Maloney; and father of her twin sons, Russell Raby.

Survived by parents, Wiley and Evelynn Maloney; brothers, Greg , Justice and Bill Maloney; sister, Tina M. Green; twin sons, Aries and Dylan Raby; nieces, Haley Green and Kelsey Martin , Cecilia and Pablo Nanez and their 4 children; nephew, Tyler Graham; aunt, Arlene Nation; and ex-husband, Ray Strother; close friends, Gene and Elaine Rose, Star, Barb, Joy, Libby, Donnie and Tammy, Paul, Carl and Bobby.

We would like to thank the hospice nurses, Phyllis and Tanya for helping her at a horrible time; also, Thompson Cancer and Dr. Repine.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. www.holleygamble.com