Anderson DA elected President of statewide DA Conference

(TNDAGC press release) District Attorney Dave Clark has been elected President of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) by the members of the conference. In this role, General Clark will chair the Conference’s Executive Committee and will play a pivotal role in guiding the overall administration of justice in Tennessee.

“Prosecutors have a unique role and the duty to seek justice. Throughout our nation and here in Tennessee we continually face new challenges in that work. But we remain committed to meeting those challenges whether it is standing up for victims, seeking punishment for violent criminals or finding effective alternatives in appropriate cases,” said General Clark.

“General Clark has previously served as Chairman of the Audit & Budget Committee of the Conference. His expertise in finance and management and his insistence on transparency and accountability have been tremendous assets. We are extremely fortunate he will continue that work and will serve as President of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference,” said Conference Director Jerry N. Estes.

The Conference provides budgeting, accounting, payroll, personnel and property management for all District Attorneys’ offices throughout the state as well as training for all personnel statewide. The Conference also advises the Tennessee General Assembly on ways to improve the criminal justice system.

Dave Clark was born and reared in Anderson County, is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and received his Bachelor of Arts, MBA, and Doctor of Jurisprudence degrees from the University of Tennessee.

He was first elected District Attorney General in 2006 and was re-elected in 2014. As District Attorney General, he is the chief law enforcement officer in the 7th Judicial District. Prior his election as District Attorney, the practiced law and served as the Anderson County Attorney for two terms. Dave and his wife Josephine, a magistrate judge, have two adult children.