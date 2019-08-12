Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson County seeks Beer Board member

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Commission and its Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the Beer Board for a three-year term that will run through September of 2022.

The Beer Board was established for the purpose of licensing, regulating and controlling the transportation, storage, sale, distribution, possession, receipt and/or manufacture of beer.

Interested residents can send a resume or pick up a request to serve form at the County Commission Office, 100 N. Main Street, Room 118, Clinton, TN, posted outside office door, download from web site www.andersontn.org or contact Annette Prewitt by phone 463-6866 or by fax 264-6264.

The deadline for consideration as possible nominee will be Wednesday, September 4, at 12 noon in County Commission Office. The Nominating Committee will meet on Monday, September 9th in room 118A in the Anderson County Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. to consider nominees.

