Anderson County joins growing ranks of counties discontinuing glass recycling

Earlier this month, Anderson County Solid Waste was notified that WestRock, the county’s recycling vendor, would suspend the “receiving, handling, and marketing of glass bottles and jars collected at the county’s drop off centers” effective Sept. I , 2019.

According to a press release on the county’s website, up to this point, the county had been able to maintain a designated container for the recycling of clear, green, and amber glass bottles and containers at the Marlow Convenience Center for residents, as many in the county have expressed an interest in being able to recycle glass containers and keep them out of the landfill. Glass recycling has not generated revenue for the materials for some time, and the cost of hauling the material is high.

According to the release, officials have looked into finding alternative vendors for the glass materials. However, currently, the only vendors that are accepting glass are located in Mount Pleasant and Ashland City, Tenn., in the Nashville area. And, while those vendors do accept glass and offer $30 per ton for clear glass, they do not provide revenue for the colored glass.

Anderson County, according to the release, generates between 35-50 tons of recycled glass material annually, approximately 15-20 loads, of which a third, 1 2-16 tons, may be clear glass that would generate revenue of around $500 annually. However, the cost to haul the material to middle Tennessee would be $1,500-$2,000 per load, totaling approximately $40,000.00 per year in cost. Unfortunately, this is far more cost than the county can bear to continue recycling glass containers. And as such, Anderson will join several surrounding counties and municipalities in discontinuing glass recycling; and “will continue to look for alternatives to allow the program to be reinstituted in the future if it is economically viable,” according to the press release.

ln preparation for this change, the Marlow Convenience Center will stop accepting glass for recycling on August 29,2019. Residents should place glass in their regular garbage for disposal.

Residents are encouraged to consider reducing the amount of glass they purchase and to consider reuse of glass containers with lids that may be usable as alternative storage containers for small items.

Entrepreneurs interested in offering glass recycling options, or Anderson County residents with questions, should contact Anderson County Solid Waste at (865) 463-6845.