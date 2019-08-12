Anderson County Community Resource Fair coming to First Baptist, Clinton

There will be an Anderson County Community Resource Fair this Sunday, August 18th from noon to 2 pm in the gym of First Baptist Church of Clinton, 230 N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd.

Many organizations are expected to set up informational booths and be available to answer questions at this Community Resource/Missions Fair to let people know what kinds of services are available to those in need in Anderson County.

Organizers have invited a wide array of organizations, including “benevolent ministries, non-faith based helping agencies, government organizations—anyone providing helpful services to the public.” The targeted audience for this event will be community members—whether they are potential partners, donors, volunteers, or those at work at other agencies, in addition possibly, to some people in need of services.

The church will provide hot dogs, chips, sides, and drinks. They have many tables that can be used (both round and rectangular), but if you can bring one (or prefer to bring your own), please let them know in case it looks like we’ll run out. Two chairs will also be provided at each table.

Organizers say that even though it is not required, that participants consider bringing some sort of freebie to give out, as free stuff is often a draw for people attending these events. Also bring a table cloth (if you want one), and any fliers, brochures, business cards, signage, displays, that share information about your organization.

There will be an assigned room where select organizations will share a brief verbal presentation, about their work, but, depending on how many agencies sign up, unfortunately not every organization will get to do this.

Please reserve your booth at this event by emailing Amanda Taylor with “RESOURCE FAIR” in the subject line, or calling/texting her at the number below. You will be assigned a space to set up and share your information. Most organizations will get one table’s space, but if you are a large nonprofit and have multiple divisions that could use extra tables, you can request this and, depending on how many sign up we will try to accommodate. You can start setting up at 11:30 that day.

When you contact the church, they ask that you please answer the following questions:

1. Do you have a table you’ll bring or do you need us to provide one? (We have many—some round, some rectangular, but in case we run out, it’s good to know who is able to bring their own if needed)

2. If space is available, do you prefer more than one table?

3. Do you need access to a power outlet for anything?

4. Do you plan to bring your own sign (so people can easily look around the room and identify the different organizations), or do you want us to provide one? If you want us to provide the sign, what exactly would you like it to say?

5. Please provide a name and contact phone number of the person who will be attending to man the booth.

For more information, or to reserve your spot, contact Amanda W. Taylor, the Minister of Missions & Director of Creative Ministries at First Baptist Church of Clinton by cell at (865) 924-0420, or by email at amanda@fbclinton.org.