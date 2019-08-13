Anderson County Commission meets this afternoon to continue budget process

The Anderson County Commission will meet in a special-called session Tuesday afternoon (today, August 13th) with one item on the agenda, namely to continue deliberating, and hopefully, finalizing the budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1st.

The meeting will be held in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton, and if you are unable to attend, it will be televised on ACTV–Comcast Cable channel 95, and AT&T U-Verse channel 99–in Anderson County.

WYSH will have a complete wrap-up of the meeting on the air and online on Wednesday morning.