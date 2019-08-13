AM 1380 off the air for several hours today; find us at FM 101.1

WYSH AM 1380 will be off the air for some time today (Tuesday, August 13th) while our two new FM stations are hooked up. You can still listen to WYSH on FM 101.1, online, and on the Tune-In Radio app.

Originally, we thought that we would be off the air on all of of our frequencies, as well as our online feeds and our TV partners at BBB, but were informed this morning that the only station affected is AM 1380.

The AM had to be turned off so that the crews doing the installation work can safely climb our tower here in Clinton and hook up the new FMs. When this upgrade and expansion is completed, WYSH will have added 99.5 FM covering Anderson, Roane and Knox counties, as well as FM 95.9 covering more of Campbell County as well as east Anderson, Union, Scott, and Knox counties as well as parts of Kentucky.

A worker ascends the tower at WYSH to hook up the two new FM stations on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

We apologize for any inconvenience but hope this expansion will allow us to bring more of East Tennessee our unique, locally-focused programming and serve even more people.

Thanks for your patience and understanding while the upgrade is underway.