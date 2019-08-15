Alfred H. Mayton, age 93 of Oliver Springs, went home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

He was born on February 24, 1926. He worked as an Electrician and was a Charter Member for 75 years with the Local IBEW #270. Alfred was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Harriman and he enjoyed fishing, mowing, building houses, and attending church.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Mayton and Bessie Roberts Mayton; wife, Dot Brewer Mayton; brothers, Shelby Mayton, Paul Mayton, Rev. John Perry Mayton, Hobert Mayton, and Albert Mayton; sister, Georgia Grace Mayton Broughton.

Survivors include his niece, Judy Goldberg and husband Robert; sister-in-law, Iva Mayton; close family, friends, and caregivers, Melanie and David Gettys, Charlotte and John Shields, Maxine Crowe, Gary and Annette Stubbs, Kayla Lawson, Madeline Gettys, Aaron Spears, Emily Sue Gettys, Emilee Gettys King, and Wendy Ball; also by multiple nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 6-7 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church in Harriman. Service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Glenn Leffew officiating. Burial will be on at 11 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Dyllis Cemetery.

