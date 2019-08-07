ACSD sees changing of K9 guard

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department has announced that longtime Anderson County K-9, Al, will be retiring next month after serving alongside School Resource Officer Kim Lay in the county school system for the past seven years. Al, who is 11, will still attend public events with Deputy Lay, but will no longer be a day-to-day service dog.

Earlier this year, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker gave Lay the go-ahead to begin searching for a new partner to succeed Al, and that search came to an end, according to the ACSD, when Lay found five-year-old black Labrador Retriever Max at he Knoxville Labrador Retriever Rescue. After Max was “vetted” by the ACSD’s K9 staff and supervisors, he was adopted by the Sheriff’s Office.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Lay called Al’s retirement “bittersweet,” saying, “It is sad to see Al retire, but I will enjoy my time with him at home.”

Max and Al will be working together in the schools until September.