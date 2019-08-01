ACSD, KCSO nab suspect in theft from Claxton Elementary

On Wednesday, Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies, working in conjunction with their Knox County counterparts, arrested a suspect in the theft of a large amount of donated landscaping supplies from the campus of Claxton Elementary School last month.

The materials donated by a Home Depot in Knoxville to help beautify the campus of the school, which included a “large amount” of landscaping timbers, mulch and pea gravel, were reported stolen on Monday, July 22nd. Crews had unloaded all of the donated materials on the afternoon of July 18th, and placed them outside the school building, behind a closed fence, because the inside floors had just been waxed. The landscaping items were purposefully left in an area where the surveillance cameras were pointed. A review of footage from those cameras determined that the theft had occurred in the early-morning hours of Friday, July 19th, and had been committed by two individuals. Sheriff Russell Barker said this morning that investigators are continuing to search for the second suspect.

Anderson County authorities announced on Wednesday that they had been able to obtain warrants last week for the arrest of 28-year-old Joseph Tyler Watson of Claxton on charges of theft, criminal trespassing and a probation violation after Detective Dustin Coleman identified him as the suspect. Yesterday, the ACSD received information that Watson was staying at a home just inside the Knox County line off of Raccoon Valley Road, and passed that information along to Knox County deputies, who soon converged on that location. Following a brief foot pursuit, Watson was apprehended and taken to the Knox County Jail on a charge of evading arrest.

Detective Coleman and other Anderson County investigators recovered part of the stolen property, according to a press release from the ACSD, and Director of Administrative Services Tyler Mayes tells WYSH that those items were the landscaping timbers.

Sheriff Barker said in the release, “The arrest of Watson is a testament to the cooperation and relationship between our office and Knox County…Detective Coleman did an amazing job quickly identifying the suspect and obtaining warrants. I am incredibly proud of the work he has done on this case.”

Once the evading charge is addressed in Knox County, Watson will be transferred to the Anderson County Jail on the three local charges. Knox County jail records indicate that he is due in court on the evading charge sometime today (Thursday, August 1st).