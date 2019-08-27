Home / Featured / ACSD investigating Friday fire as arson

ACSD investigating Friday fire as arson

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Friday morning house fire on Boyer Road in Andersonville as a case of arson.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home at 151 Boyer Road Friday morning, along with crews from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department and Rural Metro.

The owner of the home told Deputy David Shoffner that he had purchased the house from another individual in March of this year, but said that the previous owner was “still trying to stay in the condemned residence.” The man told deputies that at around 8:00 the night before the fire, he had told the previous owner to leave the house and not come back. When the victim woke up on Friday morning, though, he saw the house was fully engulfed by flames.

The owner identified the previous owner and another man he said had been at the house on Thursday night to deputies, and the case will be turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. No injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

New operating hours begin at Oak Ridge library Sept. 3rd

(ORPL press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library has announced a change in operating hours …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.