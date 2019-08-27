ACSD investigating Friday fire as arson

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Friday morning house fire on Boyer Road in Andersonville as a case of arson.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home at 151 Boyer Road Friday morning, along with crews from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department and Rural Metro.

The owner of the home told Deputy David Shoffner that he had purchased the house from another individual in March of this year, but said that the previous owner was “still trying to stay in the condemned residence.” The man told deputies that at around 8:00 the night before the fire, he had told the previous owner to leave the house and not come back. When the victim woke up on Friday morning, though, he saw the house was fully engulfed by flames.

The owner identified the previous owner and another man he said had been at the house on Thursday night to deputies, and the case will be turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. No injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire has not been determined.