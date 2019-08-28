ACSD investigates roadside robbery

Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man believed to have committed a strong-armed robbery along the side of Briceville Highway on Tuesday evening.

Deputy Kevin Scott Perkins made contact with the victim on the side of Briceville Highway shortly before 7 pm, and noted in his report that she appeared to be “visibly upset…physically shaking [with] tears streaming down her face.” The woman told Perkins that she had been walking down Briceville Highway when a man began walking behind her. She said that the man had started talking to her and introduced himself as “Aaron.”

The woman said that the man had grabbed her at one point, but that she had pulled away and kept on walking, attempting to turn around head in the other direction. That is when she says that the man blocked her way, grabbed her by the arms and stole her wallet.

The victim identified her alleged assailant from a photo lineup and deputies conducted a search of the area, even stopping at a residence listed on a previous jail booking as the man’s address. There, the occupants said they had not seen the man all day.

Authorities will seek arrest warrants for the individual, and once he is apprehended, we will pass along more information.