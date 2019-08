AC Budget Committee meeting to air on ACTV, stream on website

Thursday’s 9 am meeting of the Anderson County Budget Committee will air live on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99, as well as stream on https://www.andersoncounty.tv/live if you are unable to attend the meeting in person.

WYSH is following the meeting and will provide updates as developments warrant.